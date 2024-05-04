Bruins and Maple Leafs face off in game 7 of the first round

Toronto Maple Leafs (46-26-10, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (47-20-15, second in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Bruins -142, Maple Leafs +119; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs face off in game seven of the first round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Thursday for the 11th time this season. The Maple Leafs won 2-1 in the last matchup. William Nylander led the Maple Leafs with two goals.

Boston has gone 47-20-15 overall with a 21-7-4 record in Atlantic Division play. The Bruins have a 12-7-13 record in games decided by a goal.

Toronto is 46-26-10 overall with a 14-15-3 record in Atlantic Division games. The Maple Leafs have a +37 scoring differential, with 298 total goals scored and 261 given up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Coyle has scored 25 goals with 35 assists for the Bruins. Jake DeBrusk has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Auston Matthews has 69 goals and 38 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has scored six goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.4 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Andrew Peeke: out (finger), Danton Heinen: day to day (undisclosed), Milan Lucic: out (personal), Matthew Poitras: out (shoulder).

Maple Leafs: Bobby McMann: out (lower-body), John Klingberg: out for season (hip), Matt Murray: out (hip), Auston Matthews: day to day (illness), Jake Muzzin: out for season (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.