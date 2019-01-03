Bruins lose Swedish Army Knife Joakim Nordstrom for a few weeks originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

BRIGHTON, Mass. – Just when the Bruins were beginning to get healthy, they'll now have to figure out how to get by without their Swedish Army Knife.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Joakim Nordstrom will be out at least three weeks after suffering a non-displaced fracture of his fibula after blocking a shot in the third period of Boston's Winter Classic win over the Chicago Blackhawks on New Year's Day. It's certainly a blow for the Bruins as Nordstrom has helped with his two-way play, flexibility, and willingness to give a good, honest, and hard-working shift no matter where he's been placed in the lineup.

Nordstrom has five goals and seven points in 39 games for the Black and Gold this season, and has spent equal parts playing a top-6 role with David Krejci's line and dutifully playing bottom-6 minutes for the Bruins as well.

"He does a lot of things for us. He's not a guy that's dynamic per se, but he's killed penalties, moved up in the lineup, and given some energy to Krejci and DeBrusk. He's played down in the lineup. He's reliable. He's a really good player certainly when you have a lead because he's responsible, and he's pitched in offensively for us too," said Bruce Cassidy.

MORE BRUINS

With Nordstrom out for the foreseeable future, the Bruins will go with Ryan Donato on the right wing with Krejci and Jake DeBrusk while continuing to look for a combination that's going to unlock some offense on the second line. In addition, both David Krejci and Charlie McAvoy were not on the ice for the Bruins for Thursday's morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena.

Story continues

Krejci was visiting with his newborn baby boy delivered this morning, though he is expected to play tonight, and McAvoy is going to be out through the weekend with a lower-body injury that will cause him to miss his third straight game.

Here are the projected Bruins line combos and D-pairings against the Calgary Flames based on Thursday's morning skate:

Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak

DeBrusk-Krejci-Donato

Heinen-Cave-JFK

Kuraly-Acciari-Wagner

Chara-Carlo

Krug-Moore

Grzelcyk-Miller

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE