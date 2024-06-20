Bruins are looking for billet families for their 15th season

Jun. 19—The Austin Bruins are seeking billet families for the upcoming 2024-2025 season, which will be their 15th season in Austin.

As the Bruins prepare for another thrilling year on the ice, the team is calling on local families to open their homes and hearts to these dedicated young athletes.

Billet families play a crucial role in the success of the Bruins, providing a home away from home for players aged 16-20 who come from across the country, sometimes internationally, to pursue their hockey dreams. The support and stability offered by billet families are vital to the player's development both on and off the ice.

Hosting a player often leads to lifelong friendships and bonds that extend well beyond the hockey season. Many billet families stay connected with their players for years, sharing in their successes and life milestones.

Billet families receive monthly compensation to help cover the cost of housing and feeding the player. This support ensures that hosting a player is not a financial burden.

Bruins players serve as excellent mentors to children in the home. They demonstrate dedication, discipline, and teamwork, providing a positive influence and creating an enriching environment for young family members.

"The athletes that compete at the NAHL level are trying to get the attention of college and pro scouts. This is serious business for them," said President of Business Operations Brian Schulz. "They work hard,

are very independent and know that what they do as a player for the Bruins not only reflects on them and their hockey future, but the organization as whole."

By becoming a billet family, you become an integral part of the Bruins community. You'll have the opportunity to attend games, team events, and experience the excitement of junior hockey up close.

Responsibilities of Billet Families include providing a private bedroom for the player, offering nutritious meals and snacks and supporting the player's daily schedule, which generally includes several practices and community volunteering, which is mandatory for Bruins players.

"Billet families are the backbone of our organization," said Austin Bruins Head Coach and GeneralManager, Steve Howard. "They provide our players with the stability and support they need to excel on

the ice and grow as individuals. We are incredibly grateful for their generosity and commitment."

If you are interested in becoming a billet family for the Austin Bruins or would like more information, please contact our Billet Coordinator, Kim Lange, at (507) 434-4978 or email Brian Schulz at brian@austinbruins.com.