Bruins look to clinch series win over the Maple Leafs

Boston Bruins (47-20-15, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (46-26-10, third in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Maple Leafs -114, Bruins -105; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Bruins lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins look to clinch the first round of the NHL Playoffs over the Toronto Maple Leafs in game six. The teams meet Tuesday for the 10th time this season. The Maple Leafs won the last meeting 2-1 in overtime.

Toronto has a 13-15-3 record in Atlantic Division play and a 46-26-10 record overall. The Maple Leafs serve 9.9 penalty minutes per game to rank ninth in league play.

Boston is 47-20-15 overall with a 21-6-4 record in Atlantic Division play. The Bruins are 21-7-6 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Nylander has scored 40 goals with 58 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Brad Marchand has 29 goals and 38 assists for the Bruins. Jake DeBrusk has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Bruins: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Bobby McMann: day to day (lower-body), John Klingberg: out for season (hip), Matt Murray: out (hip), Auston Matthews: day to day (illness), Jake Muzzin: out for season (back).

Bruins: Milan Lucic: out (personal), Matthew Poitras: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.