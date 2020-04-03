Boston Bruins legend Bobby Orr hit a milestone on this date in 1971 that no defenseman in the NHL has been able to match.

Orr tallied his 100th assist of the 1970-71 season in an 8-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 3. It was the second-to-last game of the season, and Orr finished the year with 102 assists to lead the league.

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

Check out the graphic below for more information on Orr's record-breaking achievement.

Bobby Orr

Orr's offensive stats in 1970-71 set a few records.

Not only are his 102 assists the most ever by a defenseman in a single season, his 139 points also are a single-season best for a blueliner. Edmonton Oilers defenseman Paul Coffey came close to breaking both records in the 1985-86 campaign, but he finished with 90 assists and 138 points. Like Orr and the Bruins in 1971, the 1986 Oilers suffered a disappointing defeat to a hated rival in the Stanley Cup playoffs. However, both the 1971 Bruins and 1986 Oilers bounced back from those defeats and won the Stanley Cup the following season.

The only other players in league history to reach 100 or more assists in one season are Hall of Fame centers Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux. Gretzky accomplished the feat 11 times and Lemieux did it once.

Orr's stats are incredible, and some of them might never be duplicated. This assist record easily could be one of them, especially when you consider the closest any defenseman has come to this Orr milestone in the last 20 years was Brent Burns with 83 assists in 2018-19.

Bruins legend Bobby Orr's great feat from April 3, 1971 still hasn't been matched originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston