Bruins' Kevan Miller drops Sabres' Tage Thompson with a haymaker

WATCH: Kevan Miller drops Tage Thompson with haymaker

Kevan Miller showed once again Tuesday night that dropping the gloves with him is a bold decision.

Miller squared off against Tage Thompson in the second period of the Boston Bruins' matchup against the Buffalo Sabres. Thompson picked the fight after taking exception to Miller's high hit on Rasmus Asplund.

At 6-foot-7, Thompson has a five-inch height advantage over Miller. That didn't matter as Miller dropped the Sabres winger with a mean right hand.

Watch below:

Kevan Miller said goodnight 😳 pic.twitter.com/3EQhKaHCQs — NESN (@NESN) April 14, 2021

Thompson will be sore tomorrow.

Give Thompson credit though for sticking up for his teammate and getting back up after Miller's hard right. He may have lost the bout, but there's no doubt he's a winner in Buffalo's eyes.