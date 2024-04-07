Bruins keep playoff hopes alive with a win over Wings

Apr. 6—The Austin Bruins scored a crucial victory in their quest to make the NAHL Central Division playoffs when they beat the Aberdeen Wings 3-2 in Aberdeen Saturday night.

Austin Salani netted the game-winner for the Bruins in the third period as Austin out-shot Aberdeen 40-22.

The Bruins now have a one point lead on Aberdeen and St. Cloud in a fight for the last two playoff spots in the Central Division. One of those three teams will be left out.

The Bruins will host the St. Cloud Norsemen in their final home game of the regular season at 7:05 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, they will play at St. Cloud to close out the regular season.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 2 1 — 3

Aberdeen 0 2 0 — 2

First period

No scoring

Second period

(A) Damon Furuseth 4:30

(AB) Nikolai Tishkevih (Leonid Bulgakov) 8:04

(AB) Bulgakov (Simon Pollok) 9:04

(A) Jakson Rilei 11:21

Third period

(A) Austin Salani (Ocean Wallace) 6:43