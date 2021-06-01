Bruins' Jake DeBrusk fined $5K for Game 2 cross-check vs. Islanders

NHL fines Bruins' Jake DeBrusk for Game 2 cross-check originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jake DeBrusk wasn’t penalized for his cross-check of Scott Mayfield on Monday night, but he’ll still pay the price for his actions.

The NHL's Department of Player of Safety fined the Bruins winger $5,000 on Tuesday for cross-checking Mayfield in Boston's Game 2 loss to the New York Islanders at TD Garden. That's the maximum fine allowable under the league's collective bargaining agreement.

While DeBrusk wasn't assessed a penalty for his cross-check of the Islanders defenseman in front of New York's net, the Bruins made other costly errors in their 4-3 overtime loss, which tied the second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series at 1-1.

The Islanders cashed in on two Boston penalties in the second period to take a two-goal lead and now have three power-play goals on six opportunities through two games. Casey Cizikas netted the game-winner in overtime Monday after Jeremy Lauzon attempted a D-to-D pass that deflected off Charlie Coyle's skate.

If the Bruins want to retake the lead in Game 3 on Thursday night in New York, they'll need more from players like DeBrusk, who scored in the team's first two postseason contests but hasn't found the net since.