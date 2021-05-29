Bruins-Islanders stream – Game 1 on NBC

NBC’s coverage of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Saturday’s Game 1 between the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders. Bruins-Islanders stream coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Islanders took the season series against the Bruins 5-2-1. New York won the first five meetings and Boston won the final three matchups. In the first five matchups the Islanders outscored the Bruins 18-8, and in the last three matchups the Bruins outscored the Islanders 10-3.

Coming into this series, the Bruins and Islanders have only met twice in the postseason. Their first meeting was in 1980 in the Quarter-finals and their latest meeting was in 1983 in the NHL Conference Finals. The Islanders won both series and would eventually go on to win their first Stanley Cup in 1980 and their fourth straight Stanley Cup in 1983.

During the regular season, the Islanders had a dominant combo of Semyon Varlamov and rookie Ilya Sorokin. Varlamov started in 35 games and Sorokin started in 21 games. Sorokin started Games 4-6 for the Islanders and led them to the 4-2 series victory.

Sorokin finished the series with a 4-0 record, a 1.95 GAA and a .943 save percentage. He’s the first goalie to win his first four starts of their playoff career since Michael Leighton of the Flyers did it in 2010. He is also the seventh rookie goalie to start with a four-plus game win streak.

WHAT: New York Islanders at Boston Bruins

WHERE: TD Garden

WHEN: Saturday, May 29, 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Joe Micheletti, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Islanders stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

SERIES SCHEDULE – series livestream link

May 29: Islanders at Bruins, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

May 31: Islanders at Bruins, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

SUNDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 1: Lightning at Hurricanes, 5 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 1: Golden Knights at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)

Bruins-Islanders stream – Game 1 on NBC originally appeared on NBCSports.com