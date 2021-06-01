Bruins-Islanders Game 2 highlights: Isles even series on Casey Cizikas' OT goal

Islanders even series vs. Bruins on Cizikas' OT goal in Game 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

BOSTON -- The Islanders blew a two-goal lead in the third period of Monday night's Game 2 but bounced back and won in overtime when Casey Cizikas beat Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask on a breakaway.

The victory evens up this second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series at one win apiece as the series shifts to New York for Game 3 on Thursday night.

The Bruins opened the scoring less than three minutes into the game when Charlie Coyle tallied his second goal of the playoffs. The Islanders scored the next three goals, including two on the power play, to take a 3-1 lead into the second intermission.

A pair of Boston's best players led a third-period comeback as Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand (on the power play) scored to tie the game and force overtime.

The loss snaps the Bruins' five-game playoff win streak and gives them a 2-2 record in overtime matchups this postseason.

FINAL SCORE: Islanders 4, Bruins 3

BOX SCORE

SERIES: 1-1

HIGHLIGHTS

Charlie Coyle opened the scoring for the Bruins with a beautiful move to beat Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov just 2:48 into the first period.

The Bruins tied the score at one goal apiece with a power-play tally in the second period. The puck got past B's goalie Tuukka Rask on a deflection.

Josh Bailey, pinball wizard.



The #Isles with the EQUALIZER. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/1krV0wLCfQ — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) June 1, 2021

The Islanders took a 2-1 lead in the second period after the Bruins couldn't handle the puck after it bounced off the end boards. Kyle Palmieri was credited with the goal.

The Islanders took their first two-goal lead of the series with a nicely executed power-play goal. Jean-Gabriel Pageau cashed in right in front of the net.

Pageau on the power play! 🚨



The #isles have extended their lead late in period 2. pic.twitter.com/RC8jbR8ylx — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) June 1, 2021

Patrice Bergeron's goal with 9:26 remaining in the third period gave the B's a chance.

Brad Marchand tied the score at three goals apiece with a power-play tally in the third period.

Casey Cizikas scored the game-winner at 14:48 of the OT period.

UP NEXT

These teams will get an extra day of rest as the series shifts to New York for Game 3. Puck drop is scheduled for Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET.