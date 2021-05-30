Bruins-Islanders Game 1 highlights: David Pastrnak hat trick lifts B's

Highlights: Pastrnak hat trick lifts B's to Game 1 win vs. Islanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

BOSTON -- TD Garden hosted 17,400 fans Saturday night and the Boston Bruins gave them plenty to be happy about.

The B's beat the New York Islanders 4-2 in Game 1 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series. Boston has now won five postseason games in a row.

The Bruins' top line once again led the way offensively. David Pastrnak tallied a hat trick, scoring once on the power play and twice at even strength. His third tally gave the Bruins a 4-2 lead and some insurance with 4:10 left in the third period. Pastrnak has now scored in three consecutive playoff games for Boston. First-line center Patrice Bergeron also picked up two assists.

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask made 20 saves on 22 shots, while Islanders netminder Ilya Sorokin allowed four goals on 39 shots.

Here's how Game 1 unfolded.

SERIES: 1-0 Bruins

HIGHLIGHTS

The atmosphere before puck drop was electric.

We haven't seen a crowd like this in 440 days.



Welcome to the #StanleyCup Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/DZnud4uF3l — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) May 30, 2021

Anthony Beauvillier opened the scoring with a power-play goal for the Islanders in the first period.

The first goal of the series! 🚨



It's the #Isles on the power play. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/PYIvFYafSh — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) May 30, 2021

The Bruins tied the score with a power-play tally of their own late in the first period. David Pastrnak found the back of the net for his third goal of the playoffs.

ALL TIED UP!



The #NHLBruins with the equalizer on the power play. pic.twitter.com/svux5qbePY — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) May 30, 2021

Pastrnak scored his second goal of the game by pouncing on a juicy rebound from Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin.

David Pastrnak came to play in Game 1.



The #NHLBruins have their first lead. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/0KsVXGzLyg — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) May 30, 2021

It took the Islanders just 1:26 to equalize as Adam Pelech's shot from the point found its way through traffic and past B's goalie Tuukka Rask.

The Pelech Posse is going to love this one.



The #Isles have tied it. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/0i66nY01dg — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) May 30, 2021

Charlie McAvoy's blast from the point gave the B's a 3-2 lead with 13:40 remaining in the third period.

Pastrnak got his hat trick late in the third period to give the B's a 4-2 advantage.

HAT TRICK DAVID PASTRNAK! 🎩@Enterprise NHL Hat Trick Challenge | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/cAlWDedQCy — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) May 30, 2021

Taylor Hall scored an empty-net goal to seal the win for Boston.

UP NEXT

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for Monday night at TD Garden. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. ET.