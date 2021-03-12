Bruins give injury updates on Tuukka Rask, Brad Marchand and Zach Senyshyn

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Goss
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bruins give injury updates on Rask, Marchand and Senyshyn originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Thursday night's 4-0 win over the New York Rangers was an impactful one for the Boston Bruins.

For starters, it was encouraging to see second-line winger Jake DeBrusk break out of his slump and score a goal in his first game back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch Tuesday.

Second-line center David Krejci scored his first goal of the season. Special teams (particularly the penalty kill) continued to impress, and backup goalie Jaroslav Halak earned the 52nd shutout of his career.

It's not all good for the Bruins, though.

Boston is a banged up team.

NHL trade deadline targets: 10 players Bruins should pursue to upgrade roster

Defensemen Kevan Miller (knee soreness) and Jeremy Lauzon (fractured hand) are out of the lineup. Veteran winger Ondrej Kase (upper body) is out of action, too. He hasn't played since the second game of the season. Starting goalie Tuukka Rask played in Sunday's loss to the New Jersey Devils and has missed the last two games.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy issued several injury updates Friday, including the statuses of first-line winger Brad Marchand, fourth-line forward Zach Senyshyn and Rask.

Senyshyn made his season debut Thursday night and played well, impacting the game with his speed and physicality. He hasn't been able to carve out a consistent role at the NHL level since being selected in the first round of the 2015 draft. This stretch was a good opportunity for Senyshyn to prove his worth, but now he has an injury to overcome. It's a tough break for him.

Will Bruins be active at NHL trade deadline? Cam Neely gives update

Marchand's issue could be problematic if it forces him to miss games. The veteran forward tallied three assists in Thursday's victory and leads the Bruins in points (31) and assists (19). His 12 goals are tied with David Pastrnak for the team lead.

The Bruins' primary concern entering the April 12 trade deadline is secondary scoring. This team has relied way too much on the top line. If Marchand misses any games, it could be tough for the Bruins to replace his scoring.

The Rask situation also is one to keep a close eye on. The Bruins need him to make a deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In the meantime, Halak will make another start against the Rangers in Boston on Saturday afternoon.

Recommended Stories

  • Rangers blanked by Bruins 4-0 as Alexandar Georgiev struggles

    BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk returned after being benched one game for lack of effort and scored his first goal in almost a month, chasing Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev early in the second period and leading the Boston Bruins to a 4-0 victory on Thursday night.

  • Bruins vs. Rangers highlights: David Krejci nets first goal in big B's win

    The Boston Bruins rode a terrific offensive performance from their first two lines to a 4-0 victory over the New York Rangers.

  • Caps GM Brian MacLellan describes sense of ‘frustration’ over Tom Wilson suspension

    The Capitals general manager spoke Friday about the Tom Wilson suspension.

  • Anders Lee out indefinitely after suffering injury vs. Devils

    The Islanders captain got tangled with Pavel Zacha in the first period of Thursday's win.

  • Report: Rockets guard Eric Gordon out 4-6 weeks with groin injury

    Rockets guard Eric Gordon looked like a prime candidate to get traded this season.

  • Bruins' Nick Ritchie's boy-band hair, '90s outfit, and horse farm

    Glenn & Moose (aka "The Camera Guys") talk with Nick Ritchie of the Bruins about his spikey boy-band hair, his sweet outfit for the Lake Tahoe game, and his farm in Ontario.

  • Disneyland Paris Delays April 2 Reopening Date Indefinitely

    UPDATE: Disneyland Paris has indefinitely delayed its planned April 2 opening given the Covid-19 situation, which has deteriorated in France and across much of Europe. The park said it’s optimistic on a speedy reopening and will keep its site updated. Meanwhile, patrons with tickets can change the date or ask for a refund. “We can’t wait […]

  • Cam Newton confirms return to Patriots with epic pump-up video

    Cam Newton took to Instagram to confirm the news of his return to the Patriots with a pump-up video.

  • Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, who wanted to buy Mets, end engagement: report

    The celebrity couple called off their two-year engagement, which included two wedding cancelations along the way, per the New York Post.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Schooled After Election Brag: 'You Ran Unopposed'

    The far-right member of Congress justified her widely panned actions as a voter mandate.

  • AP Interview: Karzai says US plan catalyst for Afghan peace

    A recently floated U.S. draft for a deal between the Taliban and the Afghan government is the best chance to accelerate stalled peace talks between the country's warring sides, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said in an interview Thursday. After decades of war and conflict, the Afghans themselves “are in a hurry for peace” and eager to start to heal their nation, Karzai told The Associated Press. Frustrated by escalating violence and the slow pace of negotiations that have been underway in Qatar since last year, Washington handed both sides in the protracted conflict a proposal for peace, a copy of which the AP obtained earlier this week.

  • Report: Lions releasing tight end Jesse James

    The Detroit Lions are releasing tight end Jesse James, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. The Lions signed James away from the Pittsburgh Steelers two years ago in free agency. James had two years remaining on his deal with the team with a void year built in for 2023. James appeared in all 32 games [more]

  • Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's friendship never stood a chance

    "If you love me, you don't have to hate her," Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey. "And if you love her, you don't have to hate me."

  • Trimble (TRMB) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

    Trimble (TRMB) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Bryson DeChambeau (69) shows restraint, learned his lesson about sharing plans

    Bryson DeChambeau played within himself on Day 1 of The Players and he'll be keeping more to himself as well.

  • Rory McIlroy falls foul of The Players Championship curse in first-round Sawgrass horror show

    It is not accurate to say Rory McIlroy was all over the shop. The Northern Irishman was all over the superstore, if not the entire industrial estate. McIlroy went into the first round of The Players seeking “a spark”, but instead experienced a nightmarish jolt that many of his admirers will fear could crush his confidence with The Masters less than a month away. Those with a knowledge of the PGA Tour’s flagship event might look at McIlroy’s 79 - an X-rated classic starring a quadruple bogey with two water balls on his ninth hole - and link it to the curse of Sawgrass. In The Players’ 47-year history, no champion has ever successfully retained the title. And the hex gets spookier still as in the last 18 years no winner has finished in the top 10 the next year. McIlroy is aware of this anomaly, but he acutely acknowledged that his dire performance - complete with an outward-half of a seven-over 43, the joint-worse nine of his 13-year professional career - had nothing to do with myth or hoodoo or spells or invocation. Instead, this was chilling reality. McIlroy is possessed by the dreaded two-way miss - that wretched condition which renders a golfer uncertain of which direction his ball will be heading next - and although a quick lesson from Pete Cowen in the build-up gave him hope of an easy fix, the great Yorkshire coach’s verdict that “it is only a slight flaw” proved as wide of the mark as some of McIlroy’s drives. Jaws hit Florida turf after his opening tee-shot. A wild hook forced McIlroy to hit a provisional and he proceeded to yank that left that as well. McIlroy was fortunate to locate his first atrocity, but still went on to make a double-bogey six. A missed tiddler two holes later transformed his body language from terrifying to horrific and so the video nasty played out on the 478 par-four, grandstand hole which he so nervelessly parred in 2019 to claim his biggest victory since the 2014 USPGA. McIlroy tugged his furious drive into the lake, did the same with a four-iron and eventually three-putted to pen an abominable snowman on his scorecard. There was no wind. There was no excuse. However, there was a reason. “You're trying to figure it out as you’re going along, but you're still not really sure where the shots are coming from,” McIlroy said. “It’s hard, at least, to try to eliminate one side of the course, basically.”

  • Patrik Laine is predictably the latest to feel John Tortorella's wrath

    Patrik Laine didn't see the ice for the final 6:53 of regulation and the entirety of overtime in the Blue Jackets' loss the Panthers.

  • 2021 MLB Preview: Ranking the top five catchers in the league

    Who are the best catchers in MLB entering the 2021 season? Justin Leger ranks his top five backstops.

  • NFL rumors: Patriots, Justin Bethel agree to three-year, $6 million contract

    The New England Patriots had strong special teams during the 2020 NFL season, and a key component of that success is returning.

  • Islam Makhachev wants to help Tony Ferguson retire

    After Islam Makhachev’s dominant performance that ended in a third-round submission victory over Drew Dober at UFC 259 via arm-triangle choke, the Dagestani lightweight pondered what could be next. Makhachev is the training partner and protege of UFC lightweight champion and all-time great Khabib Nurmagomedov. In a perfect world, Makhachev would like to face an elusive rival of his close friend. “My dream fight is Tony [Ferguson] because we have some deal with him, like a couple years now,” he said at the UFC 259 post-fight press conference. Makhachev’s reference to his camp’s dealings with “El Cucuy” point to the five previously scheduled bouts between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov, which all fell apart in extremely unfortunate fashion. “I don’t understand this guy, but I want to just help him retire,” Makhachev said. “He is old. His mind is a little bit crazy. That’s why I just want to help him.” Aside from the comedic jabs, Makhachev also takes issue with those who claimed the fantasy match-up between Ferguson and Khabib would be a tough fight for the latter. With an opportunity to fight Ferguson, Makhachev believes he can quiet those who believed he had a legitimate chance at defeating Nurmagomedov. “I just want to show people how Khabib would take him down, make him tired, make him tap,” Makhachev said. “Everybody talks like Tony is a hard fight for Khabib, but I never think like that because Khabib’s wrestling and grappling is a different level.” TRENDING > ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee Islam Makhachev doesn't discount Tony Ferguson's skills Despite Makhachev’s belief that Khabib would handily defeat Ferguson, he gave credit where it is due. “Tony is a very good fighter because he finished a lot of guys,” Makhachev said. “That’s why I just want to check my skills, and I know I can finish him.” Quite frankly, Makhachev is well-deserving of a fight with a high-ranking lightweight contender. The fact that Ferguson is ranked No. 5 in the division along with the history between Ferguson and Makhachev’s camp provides the potential lightweight clash with an enticing storyline for a fight that already makes a lot of sense. “Honestly, I just want to fight with somebody from the top-five, but I know all the guys are busy,” Makhachev said. “Some guys have fights like this, but I know Tony is now free. That’s why I asked him. Let’s make this happen.” UFC 256 recap: Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)