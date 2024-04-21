Bruins host the Maple Leafs with 1-0 series lead

Toronto Maple Leafs (46-26-10, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (47-20-15, second in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Bruins -135, Maple Leafs +115; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Bruins lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Bruins won the last matchup 5-1. Jake DeBrusk scored two goals in the win.

Boston is 47-20-15 overall with a 19-5-3 record against the Atlantic Division. The Bruins have a 21-5-6 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Toronto has a 46-26-10 record overall and an 11-13-3 record in Atlantic Division play. The Maple Leafs rank ninth in NHL play serving 9.9 penalty minutes per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has 47 goals and 63 assists for the Bruins. DeBrusk has scored three goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

Auston Matthews has 69 goals and 38 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has scored four goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 4-5-1, averaging 3.5 goals, five assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Justin Brazeau: out (upper-body), Milan Lucic: out (personal), Matthew Poitras: out (shoulder).

Maple Leafs: Bobby McMann: day to day (lower-body), John Klingberg: out for season (hip), Matt Murray: out (hip), William Nylander: day to day (undisclosed), Jake Muzzin: out for season (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.