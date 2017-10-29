Bruins hope to rebound in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Boston Bruins lost in the most devastating way possible on Saturday night and somehow must put that out of their minds before their next game.

The Bruins (4-3-2) are back in action Monday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-4-0) at Nationwide Arena. But it will be hard to forget what happened two nights earlier in Boston at the end of a game against the Los Angeles Kings.

With 0.9 of a second left in overtime, Kings center Anze Kopitar won a faceoff to the left of Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, the puck went directly to Los Angeles teammate Tyler Toffoli in the slot and his one-timer screamed across the goal line before the clock struck zero.

In the blink of an eye, the Kings were celebrating and the Bruins were left shaking their heads. It happened so fast that Rask didn't even see the puck until it was in the back of the net.

"I mean, if someone told you before they could score in 0.9 seconds -- drop the puck, win it and shoot it, you'd probably say I don't know," Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. "Boy, that's tough. I'm not sure you can do it again if you tried it 100 times with no players on the ice."

Rask was making his first start since returning from a concussion. It was his 400th career game, and it's safe to say Rask (1-4-0) and almost everyone in the building had never seen an ending like that.

"That's one of those things that happens once in a blue moon," said forward Brad Marchand, who leads the Bruins with seven goals and 12 points. "It's unfortunate. I thought we played a pretty good game. It's just tough how it ended."

Teammate Torey Krug agreed, but cautioned that the Bruins can't dwell on it.

"You have to look at your whole body of work," he said. "It was a tight checking game and L.A. is obviously playing well. Unfortunately, we couldn't come out with the two points, but we'll just move on to Columbus."