Bruins hold off late Murray rally to end rare losing skid; Murray's Vineyard homers, doubles twice in loss

Apr. 2—TUNNEL HILL — Northwest Whitfield High School came into Tuesday's home game against Murray County on a three-game losing skid after starting the season 15-2.

The Bruins held off a Murray County seventh-inning rally to get back into the win column with a 6-5 Tuesday victory over the Indians.

Northwest (16-5) led 6-3 entering the seventh inning. After a Logan Darnell walk and a Braxton Vineyard double, an error on a grounder hit by Brendan Bowen helped Vineyard and Darnell both score for Murray (3-16) to bring the score within 6-5. Bowen, the potential tying run, advanced around to third with one out after another Bruin error, but Northwest pitcher Trent Hixson shut down the Indian rally. A Hixson stikeout marked the second out, and the pitcher forced a line out for the game-ending out.

Northwest had gone 15-2 in its first 17 games of the season, but the Bruins dropped all three of a Region 7-4A series against Cedartown last week. The one-run win over Murray gets Northwest back on track.

Murray was looking to break a five-game skid of its own, but the Indians fell a run shy and will have to wait another game for its next win.

Northwest started the scoring with a run in the bottom of the first, a Cameron Collins single that scored Austin Cooley and Eli Speights.

Murray scored two runs in the third when a throwaway on a Tristyn Perry grounder allowed Hayden Green and Aidan McClure to score.

Northwest scored a pair in the bottom of the third to take back the lead at 3-2.

Vineyard homered in the top of the fifth for Murray to tie the game again at 3-3. Hixson brought in a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth to put Northwest back ahead.

Hank Harrison scored on a Murray error in the bottom of the sixth to put the score at 6-5.

Hixson went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for Northwest, and Cooley also went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Collins and Gavin Nuckolls finished with an RBI. Hank Harrison doubled.

Sam Crossen pitched the first five innings for Northwest, striking out nine. Kaylor Stancill and Hixson each pitched an inning to close out the game.

Vineyard had a big day for the Indians, going for two doubles and the homer. Mason Weaver doubled, and Bowen tallied two RBIs.

Murray plays Model today at 5:30 p.m., while the Bruins resume Region 7-4A play on Monday at Central-Carrollton.

LaFayette 2, Coahulla Creek 1

Coahulla Creek (6-11) was edged 2-1 by LaFayette (9-11) Tuesday evening with a walk-off game-winner.

The Colts scored a run in the fourth to take a 1-0 lead. LaFayette tied the game in the sixth inning, and the game went to eight innings. LaFayette hit the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth.

Creek was held to just four hits in the game, but Colton Simpkins finished 3-for-3 and had the lone Colt RBI.

Tyler Douglas went seven innings on the mound for Creek, allowing just one hit and striking out five. The Colts play LaFayette again on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Rockmart 5, North Murray 0

North Murray (8-15) was held to just one hit in a 5-0 loss to Rockmart (16-6) Tuesday in the first game of a Region 7-2A series.

Landon Atkins had the lone hit for North Murray.

Rockmart scored three runs in the bottom of the third, then added one apiece in the fifth and sixth.

Games two and three in the series will be played Thursday starting at 5 p.m. at North Murray.

Sonoraville 10, Dalton 2

Dalton (5-14) dropped 10-2 to Sonoraville (8-9) Monday night.

Dalton scored a run in the bottom of the first to take the lead, but Sonoraville scored five in the fourth to take control.

Charles Chappelle and Julian Hernandez both went 2-for-3 for Dalton. Asher Renfroe had a single.

Dalton plays at Chattanooga's McCallie at 7 p.m. today.