Bruins hit a bunch of sour notes in last exhibition game

Bruce Cassidy was looking for a lot more than what he got Saturday, as the Bruins closed the preseason with a poor effort that raises concerns days away from the regular-season opener.

BOSTON -- Bruce Cassidy had hoped that Saturday's preseason finale against the Philadelphia Flyers would feature an effort that was significantly tighter and more error-free than the mid-week loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

The Bruins rolled out most of their regulars for the last game before Wednesday's season opener in Washington. But instead of pulling together for 60 minutes of work that would put everybody's minds at rest, the Bruins instead never really got going offensively and fell apart in the third period in a 4-1 loss to the Flyers at TD Garden.

Second-year players like Danton Heinen and Charlie McAvoy really struggled. So did the Bruins' power play, which managed just twogoals during the entire preseason. Tuukka Rask didn't look quite ready for the regular season in his final tune-up either. There was careless, sloppy passing in dangerous areas of the ice. And the Bruins also may have to put Torey Krug back on the shelf after he suffered another lower body injury of some kind.

After the defeat, Cassidy was appropriately concerned by what he saw and knew there were issues that needed to be straightened out.

"Our respect for the game," said Cassidy, when asked what the critical areas were to address ahead of the Oct. 3 opener. "That means puck management, details, stopping and starting on pucks. Some of that, you allow your veteran guys to play through in hope that their habits will come back to them quickly. But we have some guys that are second-year players that are struggling with that right now. They need to be reminded that 80-100 games under your belt is good, a good building block…but as [Zdeno Chara] pointed, out you want to continue to establish yourself as a true NHLer.

"I think our guys need to be reminded of the details of why they were successful last year. I think a few of them have gotten away from that, to be honest with you."

It wasn't difficult to connect the dots of what Cassidy was talking about. Peruse the box score and you'll spy a couple of minus-3 stink bombs from Heinen and McAvoy. Jake DeBrusk was a bit better than that, but wasn't much of a positive factor in the game for better or worse.

Clearly the Bruins miss Patrice Bergeron, who sat out Saturday with an eye on suiting up fWednesday. But the Bruins are also much better than they were against Philly in an effort that felt like players were simply trying to avoid injuries and get through it rather than actually give anything resembling regular season intensity.

"It sucks losing that game, and obviously there are a lot of things we need to fix, a lot of things I need to fix personally, but the good news is we have some time," said McAvoy, who was beaten in a puck battle on the Flyers' game-winning, shorthanded goal in the third period. "We had a couple days; we're going to be able to look at this film, look at this video, continue to come together more and more as a team.

"A lot of the same faces as last year, so we're a confident group, and we will be all season. We love the guys we have in here. We're a really close team, and I think, once we get our full team back together, hopefully we'll hit the ground running."

What the Bruins are hoping to avoid should be obvious after watching them stumble out to a 6-7-4 record in their first 17 games last season before straightening things out. The good news is that the Bruins showed last season they have what it takes to storm all the way back from a sluggish start like that, but it would bad news for the Bruins if Saturday's preseason sleepwalks carries over in any into the regular season.

