Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy fined for criticizing officiating after Game 5 loss to Islanders

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy has been fined $25,000 for "public comments critical of the officiating" following the Bruins' 5-4 loss to the Islanders in Game 5 of the second round of the playoffs on Monday night.

After the game, Cassidy called out the officiating -- which he felt was one-sided in the Islanders' favor -- referring to the Isles as the "New York Saints."

"I think they sell a narrative over there where it's more like the New York Saints, not the New York Islanders," he said. "They play hard, they play the right way. I feel we're the same way. And the calls -- the exact calls -- that are getting called on us, do not get called on them. And I don't know why.

"These are very good officials. They're at this point in the season for a reason. You've got continuous high sticks every game, the exact same high sticks. ... Maybe we need to sell them more, flop. But that's just not us. You just hope they would see them."

The Islanders and Bruins play Game 6 on Wednesday on Long Island, when the Isles will have a chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.