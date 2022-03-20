Bruins, Hampus Lindholm agree to huge contract extension after trade with Ducks

Here are the salary details of Hampus Lindholm's huge new contract with Bruins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins made a major deal Saturday to acquire top-four defenseman Hampus Lindholm from the Anaheim Ducks a little less than 48 hours before the NHL trade deadline.

Not only did the Bruins pull off a blockbuster move, they've also signed Lindholm to a long-term contract extension worth 52 million over eight years, with a $6.5 million salary cap hit.

CapFriendly shared a breakdown of Lindholm's yearly salary and no-movement clause details.

Hampus Lindholm trade clauses:#NHLBruins



22-23 to 26-27: Full NMC

27-28 to 29-30: M-NTC (15 team no trade list)https://t.co/4WM3eArrN5 https://t.co/UTVqFjkMDI — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) March 20, 2022

Lindholm is in the final year of his current contract and would have been an unrestricted free agent if unsigned in July.

The Bruins reaching an extension soon after completing the trade for Lindholm is not a surprise -- just look at what they gave up to get him. You don't part with quality assets like a first-round pick, two second-rounders and a young NHL caliber player in Urho Vaakanainen for a rental.

Locking up the former Ducks star for eight years and solidifying a blue line with a top four of Lindholm, Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk and Brandon Carlo all signed through at least the 2023-24 season is a great situation for the Bruins.

And if you add Jeremy Swayman to the mix on his rookie contract, all of a sudden you have an excellent foundation for a strong defensive team over the next several years.