Bruins goalies unveil awesome 2023 Winter Classic mask and pads

Ullmark, Swayman unveil awesome Winter Classic mask and goalie pads

The 2023 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park is just a few weeks away.

The NHL's premier outdoor event returns to New England for the third time on Jan. 2, 2023.

Last month, both teams revealed their special jerseys that will be worn for the game, and on Friday, Bruins goaltenders Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman unveiled the special mask and pads they will use on that day.

Ullmark, who is the likely starter for the Winter Classic, has a bear on the entirety of the front of his mask as an homage to former B's netminder Andy Moog. There are four polar bears on the back, which represent his family. Swayman's mask includes a nice baseball touch with Red Sox legends David Ortiz, Ted Williams and Curt Schilling all featured on one of the sides.

Ullmark's pads are a tribute to former Bruins goalie Bryon Dafoe and the 1990s.

Between the jerseys, goalie equipment and a decorated Fenway Park, the 2023 Winter Classic is shaping up to be one of the most picturesque sporting events in a long time.