Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask gives his take on controversial no-call in loss to Blues

BOSTON -- Tuukka Rask had a good view of the controversial no-call that aided in the Boston Bruins losing Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, and the veteran goaltender was just as mystified as everyone else that no penalty was called.

"Yeah, it looked like a tripping, probably," Rask said. "Things happen quick, but it doesn't help to complain about it afterwards. But, you know, it sucks it was kind of a deciding play of the game. It is what it is."

Bruins forward Noel Acciari was slew-footed by Blues forward Tyler Bozak about halfway through the third period, but no penalty was called. Instead, the action continued and the Blues scored seconds later to double their lead to 2-0. The Bruins found the back of the net later in the period but couldn't finish the comeback.

"I saw it and (Acciari) went down hard," Rask said. "The guy kind of came from behind and took his legs out and he was laying there for a second. (I was) just trying to focus on the play that's going to happen and then they get a quick 2-on-1 there. Torey (Krug) makes a play, bounce back off their stick and it's in the net. So, just a really, really quick event there, but definitely kind of shocked everyone."

The Bruins now must face the reality that their season could end Sunday when the series shifts back to St. Louis for Game 6. The Bruins overcame a 3-2 series deficit after a home loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of the first round, so their current situation isn't totally unfamiliar. Some of Boston's veterans also overcame a 3-2 series deficit to win the Stanley Cup in 2011.

Rask is confident the Bruins have what it takes to turn the page and prepare themselves for another difficult challenge.

"I think we've done a good job with that over the course of the year," Rask said. "We stay in the moment and we focus on the next game ahead. That's always just the biggest thing that matters to us. Doesn't matter if you win or lose, you focus on the next one and try to play good enough to win. And now the season's on the line again, so we got to go out there and play our best."

