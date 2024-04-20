Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman starts Game 1 vs. Maple Leafs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

BOSTON -- The mystery is over.

The Boston Bruins are starting Jeremy Swayman for Game 1 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series versus the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden on Saturday night.

The B's kept their goalie plans a secret all week with head coach Jim Montgomery refusing to announce the starter after practices or Saturday's morning skate.

But when the teams took the ice for pre-game warmups about 30 minutes before the scheduled puck drop, it was Swayman that led the Bruins out.

Jeremy Swayman is the Bruins’ starting goalie for Game 1. pic.twitter.com/5JS9ud0r4l — Nicholas W. Goss (@NickGossNBCSB) April 20, 2024

The Bruins are hoping Swayman's excellent performance against the Leafs in 2023-24 continues into the playoffs. He went 3-0-0 with a .959 save percentage in three starts versus Toronto during the regular season, inclduing a pair of 4-1 victories -- one on the road and one at home -- back in early March.

This will be the first time in Swayman's playoff career that he will start Game 1 of a series for Boston. Ullmark started the opener in each of the last two first-round series for the Bruins.

Speaking of Ullmark, he closed the regular season in fine form, ranking No. 2 among all qualifying goalies in both save percentage (.935) and GAA (1.90) since the March 8 trade deadline.

It's possible the Bruins use a goalie rotation to start the postseason, so there's a chance Ullmark gets the net for Game 2 on Monday night. The veteran netminder made 37 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over the Leafs in Toronto on Dec. 2.

The Leafs are starting Ilya Samsonov in net Game 1. He went 0-0-1 with a .950 save percentage in one start vs. Boston -- a shootout loss on Nov. 2 -- during the regular season.