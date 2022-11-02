Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman leaves win vs. Penguins with leg injury

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman leaves win vs. Penguins with injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins pulled off a stunning 6-5 comeback win on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime Tuesday night, but it came at a price.

B's goaltender Jeremy Swayman had to be helped off the ice 5:42 into the third period with an apparent leg injury after a hard collision with teammate Patrice Bergeron. It looked like Swayman couldn't put any weight on his left leg as he left the ice (click here for a replay of the incident).

The Bruins didn't have a further update on Swayman after the game, but media in Pittsburgh did not see the 23-year-old netminder using crutches.

Jeremy Swayman is standing in the hallway with tape around his left knee. — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) November 2, 2022

Swayman entered the game in the second period after starter Linus Ullmark allowed five goals. He made four saves on four shots before exiting with his injury. Ullmark went back into the crease and didn't allow another goal as the Bruins scored four unanswered goals in a 6-5 overtime victory.

If Swayman misses any amount of time, the Bruins could call up Kyle Keyser or Keith Kinkaid from the AHL's Providence Bruins.

The B's resume their road trip Thursday night against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.