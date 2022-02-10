Bruins GM gives update on possibility of David Krejci returning to Boston originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of the Boston Bruins' biggest roster needs to address before the NHL trade deadline is second-line center. Could the player who previously filled that role for 15 seasons return and provide a short-term fix?

Speculation over David Krejci potentially returning to the Bruins has not gone away since he decided to step away from the NHL and return to his native Czech Republic to continue his hockey career.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney was asked at a press conference Thursday if he's had any discussions recently with Krejci's camp about a possible return.

“I haven’t had since the first of the year any discussions with David in terms of what his plans were,” Sweeney said. “He made an indication around the holidays as to what he was doing. I haven’t had any contact with him since.

“I know he’s been asked questions, so he’s answered them. With that regard, if the opportunity presents itself, I’m sure there would be several teams that would have the same conversation we would. But I haven’t had any.”

Krejci would need to pass through waivers for the Bruins to sign him. Given his impressive talent and playoff experience, it wouldn't be surprising if a team before the Bruins claimed him.

Krejci also would need to sign with the Bruins by the March 21 trade deadline to be eligible for the playoff roster. He plays for HC Olomouc in the Czech Republic and their regular season schedule concludes March 9. However, it's likely that HC Olomouc will make the playoffs, which would prolong their season a little bit.

The 35-year-old center is currently at the 2022 Winter Olympics as the top player on the Czech Republic team. When asked about the possibility of re-joining the Bruins, Krejci just wanted to focus on his Olympic experience.

“I’m here now. I’m going to focus on this tournament,” Krejci told the Associated Press. “I don’t know myself yet what’s going to happen, so I’m just going to play it out.”

The Bruins return to game action Thursday night against the Carolina Hurricanes, and they'll be without their two-best players in Patrice Bergeron (injury) and Brad Marchand (six-game suspension).