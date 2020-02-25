Bruins GM Don Sweeney gives update on Torey Krug contract extension talks

The Boston Bruins freed up salary cap space over the last week as a result of two trades made with the Anaheim Ducks, and this situation could make it easier for the team to re-sign defenseman Torey Krug in the offseason.

Krug is arguably the team's most important player eligible for free agency July 1. He will be an unrestricted free agent if unsigned at that time, and as a premier offensive defenseman in the prime of his career, he could command quite a large salary.

Where do talks stand between Krug's camp and the Bruins? B's general manager Don Sweeney gave a brief update Monday while speaking to reporters after the NHL trade deadline.

"I don't have an update in terms of a timeline," Sweeney said. "We've continued to stay in communication with Torey, whether we find one at an appropriate time between now and the end of the year, I don't know yet. We'll have talks, they've been very cordial, both sides sort of understand where they are, and whether or not we can bridge something along those lines is to be determined."

Krug has tallied 42 points (eight goals, 34 assists) in 55 games for the Bruins this season, with 24 of those points coming on the power play. Boston controls 56.22 percent of shots on goal and 53.42 percent of scoring chances during 5-on-5 play when Krug is on the ice, per Natural Stat Trick.

The Bruins should have around $24 million in cap space this summer, which is a pretty good amount of room, but Krug isn't the team's only free agent to bring back. Other important Bruins free agents include left winger Jake DeBrusk (RFA), captain and defenseman Zdeno Chara (UFA), backup goalie Jaroslav Halak (UFA) and defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (RFA).

