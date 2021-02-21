Bruins-Flyers stream: NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe on NBCSN
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe game between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers. Bruins-Flyers stream pre-game coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Philadelphia and Boston met in the 2010 Winter Classic – the third iteration of the New Year’s Day Outdoor game – when the Bruins defeated the Flyers, 2-1 in overtime, at Fenway Park in Boston. Mark Recchi tied the game for the Bruins with 2:18 left in regulation followed by Marco Sturm scoring the winner 1:57 into the extra session.
After a 10-day pause (4 games postponed), the Flyers got back on the ice on Thursday, hosting the Rangers, and falling 3-2 in a shootout, despite Nicolas Aube-Kubel scoring 59 seconds into the game and Joel Farabee tying the game with 1:14 left in regulation. Carter Hart stopped 31 of 33 shots. Philadelphia went 0-for-5 on the power play.
The Flyers played without six players who remain on the COVID Protocol list and will not travel for this game: Claude Giroux, Travis Konecny, Jakub Voracek, Scott Laughton, Oskar Lindblom, Justin Braun
The Bruins are also coming off a Thursday loss after dropping a 3-2 affair to New Jersey. The B’s have had three games postponed recently, a two-game set against Buffalo earlier this month due to COVID issues within the Sabres organization, and a game against the Devils this past Monday as a result of New Jersey’s schedule.
[PRE-GAME COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET – NBCSN]
WHAT: Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers
WHERE: Edgewood Tahoe Resort Golf Course — Stateline, Nevada
WHEN: Sunday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Mike Tirico, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher, Rutledge Wood
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Flyers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
BRUINS
Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak
Nick Ritchie –Charlie Coyle – Craig Smith
Anders Bjork – Jack Studnicka – Jake DeBrusk
Trent Frederic – Sean Kuraly – Chris Wagner
Jeremy Lauzon – Charlie McAvoy
Urho Vaakanainen – Brandon Carlo
John Moore – Connor Clifton
Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask
FLYERS
James van Riemsdyk – Sean Couturier – Joel Farabee
Michael Raffl – Kevin Hayes – Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Connor Bunnaman– Nolan Patrick – David Kase
Samuel Morin – Andy Andreoff – Maxim Sushko
Ivan Provorov – Philippe Myers
Travis Sanheim – Shayne Gostisbehere
Robert Hagg – Erik Gustafsson
Starting goalie: Carter Hart
