Bruins fans will love this Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand mic'd up video

There might not be a better two-way tandem in the NHL than Boston Bruins forwards Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

These two stars provide consistent scoring, defend as well as any players at their respective positions and feature on both the power play and penalty killing units for B's head coach Bruce Cassidy.

They also are very good friends, and that was evident in this great mic'd up video from the Bruins' thrilling 5-4 overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 9, which also happened to be Bergeron's 1,000th career NHL game. Check out the scenes in the video below:

Marchand: "Great [bleep] play."

Bergeron: "I love you, bud."

Marchand: "I love you."



Watch Bergy go mic'd up vs. L.A. on the day he was honored for his 1,000th NHL game on the latest #BehindTheB, pres. by @Ticketmaster.



📺 Full Episode: https://t.co/Y7cTete1QF pic.twitter.com/jOltcKC3SB











— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 24, 2019

This reminds us of the personal connection between New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Bergeron tallied a goal and two assists versus the Kings that afternoon -- a fitting performance in a milestone game for the likely Hall of Famer.

For the Bruins to reach their goal of winning the Stanley Cup this season, they will need more excellent play from the Bergeron/Marchand duo. Given what's happened in past playoff runs, there's little doubt these two guys will deliver more often than not.

