Bruins fans will love this mic'd up video of Brad Marchand's OT goal

Nick Goss
·1 min read
Bruins fans will love this mic'd up video of Marchand's OT goal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins needed someone to step up and be the hero in overtime of Game 2 on Monday night, and Brad Marchand answered the call.

The first-line left winger fired a rocket of a one-time shot past Washington Capitals goalie Craig Anderson to give the Bruins a 4-3 win that evened their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series at one victory apiece.

Game 2 observations: Taylor Hall makes huge impact in B's win

What was scene on the ice as the winning goal unfolded?

Check out this mic'd up video that the Bruins posted to Twitter on Tuesday morning:

The Bruins now have the momentum and the home-ice advantage as the series shifts to TD Garden in Boston for the next two matchups.

Game 3 is set for Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. ET.

