Bruins fall in regular season finale, will face top seeded Minot in playoffs

Apr. 14—The Austin Bruins closed out their regular season with a 3-0 loss to the St. Cloud Norsemen in St. Cloud Saturday.

The Bruins will be the No. 4 seed in the NAHL Central Division playoffs and they will head to top-seeded Minot for the first game of a five-game series on Friday.

No. 2 Bismarck and No. 3 Aberdeen will face off in the other semifinal matchup in the NAHL Central Division.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 0 0 — 0

SC 0 0 3 — 3

First period

No scoring

Second period

No scoring

Third period

(SC) Michael Coleman (Peyton Mithmuangeua, Wyatt Wurst) 3:24

(SC) Wes Berg (Kyle Miller, Wyatt Wurst) 8:08

(SC) Wyatt Wurst (Gavin Gunderson, Carter Bradley) 19:52