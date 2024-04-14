Bruins fall in regular season finale, will face top seeded Minot in playoffs
Apr. 14—The Austin Bruins closed out their regular season with a 3-0 loss to the St. Cloud Norsemen in St. Cloud Saturday.
The Bruins will be the No. 4 seed in the NAHL Central Division playoffs and they will head to top-seeded Minot for the first game of a five-game series on Friday.
No. 2 Bismarck and No. 3 Aberdeen will face off in the other semifinal matchup in the NAHL Central Division.
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 0 0 0 — 0
SC 0 0 3 — 3
First period
No scoring
Second period
No scoring
Third period
(SC) Michael Coleman (Peyton Mithmuangeua, Wyatt Wurst) 3:24
(SC) Wes Berg (Kyle Miller, Wyatt Wurst) 8:08
(SC) Wyatt Wurst (Gavin Gunderson, Carter Bradley) 19:52