Bruins eliminate Leafs to set impressive NHL Game 7 playoff record

The Boston Bruins are going to the second round of the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs after eliminating the Toronto Maple Leafs with a 5-1 win in Tuesday night's Game 7 at TD Garden, and the B's set a new NHL record in the process.

This victory marks Boston's 15th Game 7 triumph in team history, which moves the Bruins past the Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings for the most such wins in league history.

Here's a look at the all-time leaders in Game 7 wins.

1. Boston Bruins: 15-12

2. Montreal Canadiens: 14-9

3. Detroit Red Wings: 14-11

4. Toronto Maple Leafs: 12-12

5. Pittsburgh Penguins: 10-7









Tueday's result is the third Game 7 win for the Bruins against the Leafs this decade. The B's also defeated the Leafs in a first-round Game 7 in 2013 and 2018. All three of these victories came at the Garden.

Bruins captain Zdeno Chara also tied the record for the most Game 7 appearances by one player in league history with 13. Hockey Hall of Famers Scott Stevens and Patrick Roy have played in 13 Game 7s as well.

The Bruins will play the Columbus Blue Jackets in Round 2. CBJ surprisingly swept the Presidents' Trophy-winning Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round.

