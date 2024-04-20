Advertisement

Bruins drop game one to Minotauros

Austin Daily Herald, Minn.
·1 min read

Apr. 19—The Austin Bruins dropped game one of the NAHL Central Division semifinals when they lost to the Minot Minotauros 9-1 in Minot Friday.

Trent Wiemken had nine saves on 12 shots for Austin and Vilgot Holm stopped 21 of 25 shots.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 1 0 — 1

Minot 3 3 3 — 9

First period

(M) Niklas Ketonen 7:33

(M) Ketonen (Jack O'Hanisain) 10:44

(M) Ian Spencer (John Small) 16:53

Second period

(M) Spencer (Colby Bear, Small) 7:02

(A) Will Diamond 8:28

(M) Nicholas Sewecke (Joel Lehtinen, Ketonen) 10:46

(M) Sewecke (Colby Woogk, Jack O'Hanisain) 14:46

Third period

(M) Trevor Stachowiak (Sewecke) 10:00

(M) Cayden Casey (Weston Knox) 11:22

(M) Ty James (Spencer) 11:57