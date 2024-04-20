Bruins drop game one to Minotauros
Apr. 19—The Austin Bruins dropped game one of the NAHL Central Division semifinals when they lost to the Minot Minotauros 9-1 in Minot Friday.
Trent Wiemken had nine saves on 12 shots for Austin and Vilgot Holm stopped 21 of 25 shots.
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 0 1 0 — 1
Minot 3 3 3 — 9
First period
(M) Niklas Ketonen 7:33
(M) Ketonen (Jack O'Hanisain) 10:44
(M) Ian Spencer (John Small) 16:53
Second period
(M) Spencer (Colby Bear, Small) 7:02
(A) Will Diamond 8:28
(M) Nicholas Sewecke (Joel Lehtinen, Ketonen) 10:46
(M) Sewecke (Colby Woogk, Jack O'Hanisain) 14:46
Third period
(M) Trevor Stachowiak (Sewecke) 10:00
(M) Cayden Casey (Weston Knox) 11:22
(M) Ty James (Spencer) 11:57