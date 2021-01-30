Bruins' David Pastrnak rocks amazing outfit to season debut vs. Capitals

Pastrnak shows up to Bruins season debut in amazing outfit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

To say David Pastrnak is back might be an understatement.

The Boston Bruins forward is set to make his 2021 NHL season debut Saturday night against the Washington Capitals after undergoing offseason hip surgery.

Pastrnak originally was expected to return in mid-February, so No. 88 will be a welcome sight for Boston as it takes on a loaded Capitals team that has yet to lose in regulation with ex-Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara in the fold.

It looks like Pastrnak is ready to roll, too. Check out the outfit he wore into Capital One Arena in Washington prior to puck drop:

Cam Newton would be proud.

Pastrnak's plaid suit and matching top hat got quite the rise out of NHL Twitter:

Washington D.C. might be joining Brockway, Ogdenville, and North Haverbrook tonight. pic.twitter.com/0ZuhgJmmAw — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) January 30, 2021

This is what jealousy looks like. pic.twitter.com/r8Ibb5I9Ja — ETD51 (@ETD51) January 30, 2021

(That's Washington Wizards big man Rui Hachimura on the poster behind Pastrnak, in case you were wondering.)

If the phrase, "Look good, play good" applies to Pastrnak, we expect a hat trick from the 24-year-old Saturday. As long as he doesn't lose that hat.