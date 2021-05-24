Bruins' David Pastrnak makes Capitals look silly with amazing goal

Nick Goss
·1 min read
Pastrnak makes Capitals look silly with amazing goal in Game 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

David Pastrnak is heating up.

The Boston Bruins opened the scoring in Sunday night's Game 5 against the Washington Capitals thanks to an amazing display of skill by Pastrnak, who sidestepped Nic Dowd with an excellent move before beating Washington goalie Ilya Samsonov. 

Superstar Charlie McAvoy is Bruins' most important player in playoffs

The goal was Pastrnak's second of this first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series.

Here's a replay of the Bruins star's sensational tally:

Pastrnak was held without a goal through the first three games of the series before converting on the power play during Boston's Game 4 victory at TD Garden. He entered Game 5 leading the Bruins in shot attempts, shots on net and scoring chances.

A win for the Bruins in Game 5 would eliminate the Capitals and send Boston to the second round of the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

