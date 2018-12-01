Bruins' David Pastrnak left off NHL All-Star ballot originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Voting opened for the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday. The Bruins have four players on the ballot: Patrice Bergeron, Zdeno Chara, Brad Marchand and Tuukka Rask.

Oh, and David Pastrnak, right?

Wrong?

Wait, what?

Pastrnak, who's accounted for nearly a third of the team's goals and is third in the NHL in goals with 19, to go with 10 assists, is missing from the ballot.

NHL All-Star Game fan vote now open: https://t.co/hELsfOiXuV — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) December 1, 2018

Besides, who wants to see goals like this in an All-Star Game?

Let the write-in campaign begin. Voting closes Dec. 23. The game is Jan. 26 in San Jose, Calif.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE





