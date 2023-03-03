Bruins coach Jim Montgomery gives positive update on Brad Marchand's injury

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery gives positive update on Marchand's injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand left Thursday night's 7-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden in the second period with a lower body injury.

The first-line left wing did not return to the game.

However, B's head coach Jim Montgomery had a positive update on Marchand's status Friday morning.

"Brad was feeling pretty good after the game," Montgomery told 98.5 The Sports Hub show "Toucher & Rich."

"It was precautionary that he didn’t go back and play. So, we’re expecting him to be available to play tomorrow against the Rangers."

Marchand is a key player for the Bruins in so many ways. He's an elite offensive player, one of the best defensive wingers in the league and an important part of both the power play and penalty kill.

The 34-year-old veteran has posted 53 points (19 goals, 34 assists) in 53 games, putting him on pace to be a point-per-game player (or better) for the seventh straight season.

Losing Marchand for any amount of time would have been a tough setback for Boston, especially with left wingers Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno placed on LTIR and IR, respectively, on Thursday.

Saturday afternoon's game at the Garden is a good measuring stick for both the Bruins and Rangers. The B's own the league's best record at 48-8-5, and the Rangers have beefed up their roster ahead of the NHL trade deadline with the additions of top-six forwards Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko in recent weeks.