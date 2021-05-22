Bruins coach gives candid reaction to Dmitry Orlov hit on Kevan Miller

Cassidy gives candid reaction to Dmitry Orlov hit on Kevan Miller originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

BOSTON -- For the second time in 2021, the Boston Bruins have had a defenseman leave a game after taking a high hit from a Washington Capitals player.

The latest example came Friday night in Game 4 of these teams' first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series at TD Garden.

Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov caught Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller with a high hit in the second period. Miller had to be helped off the ice and, according to the team, was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

Orlov was given a major penalty at first, but after a review the call was changed to a double-minor for roughing.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was understandably upset about the situation after his team's 4-1 victory.

“What happened there is their guy left his feet, borderline late and drove right under his chin,” Cassidy said in his postgame press conference. “(The referee) told me skating by that he felt that when they reviewed it (Orlov) made contact first with his shoulder or upper-body. But it didn’t look that way from our vantage point. Kevan’s at the hospital undergoing some CT’s. Until he gets back, we won’t know anything there.

"Obviously, frustrating to watch that call, even a review, go by the wayside. Essentially a two-minute minor. Then later on you watch the penalty assessed to (Brad) Marchand and it’s just a complete head-scratcher, sometimes, how that’s a two-minute penalty. But we played through it.”

Unfortunately for the Bruins, this was a somewhat familiar scene.

In February, Capitals forward Tom Wilson was suspended seven games for a high hit on Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo. At this time, the league has not announced any type of hearing with the Department of Player Safety or other word of further discipline for Orlov.

The Bruins, to their credit, responded the right way to Orlov's hit.

Charlie Coyle and others immediately came to Miller's defense after the hit, and on the ensuing power play, Brad Marchand scored the game's first goal for Boston.

This series has been very physical, and that will only continue, if not increase, Sunday night in Game 5. The Capitals are on the brink of elimination, and if the B's jump out to an early lead, the game could get out of hand.