Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy rips refs: Opponent treated like 'New York Saints, not the New York Islanders'

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy ripped the officials after their Game 5 Eastern Conference playoff loss to the New York Islanders, saying the refs are getting tricked into thinking the Islanders don't commit penalties.

"This is my take on it: We're playing a team that has a very well-respected management and coaching staff. But I think they sell a narrative over there that it's more like the New York Saints, not the New York Islanders," Cassidy said. "They play hard and they play the right way, but I feel we're the same way. And the exact calls that get called on us do not get called on them, and I don't know why."

The Bruins lost the game 5-4 and trail in the best-of-seven series three games to two. Game 6 is Wednesday in New York.

Boston was whistled for four penalties in Game 5, three of which were converted into power play goals by the Islanders.

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy talks with his players during a timeout in the third period of game five of the second round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the New York Islanders at TD Garden.

"They've done a great job selling that narrative that they're clean," Cassidy said. "They play a hard brand of hockey. But they commit as many infractions as we do. Trust me. It's [just] a matter of calling them."

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz was asked about Cassidy’s comments and didn't have much to say about it.

"You’ll have to ask him about that," Trotz said. "Just look where we wound up during the year, we were one of the least penalized teams in the whole league. So, I don’t know what he means by that, you’ll have to ask him."

