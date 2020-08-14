Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy responds to Tuukka Rask's 'exhibition' remark

Tuukka Rask's comments after the Boston Bruins' Game 2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night rubbed some the wrong way, but head coach Bruce Cassidy wasn't fazed.

Rask raised eyebrows when he said, "To be honest with you, it doesn't really feel like playoff hockey out there. There are no fans, so it's kind of like playing an exhibition game." That isn't exactly what B's fans want to hear from their goaltender after a playoff loss, but Cassidy downplayed Rask's remarks Friday during a video conference with reporters.

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

"I didn't speak to him after his comments. Tuukka, I think the Boston media knows him well enough - he answers his questions the way he feels," Cassidy said. "It is a unique environment, but to me, there's playoff intensity on the ice. You've just gotta control what you can control when you're a player. In my situation, as a coach, the way I look at it, at the end of the day, they're gonna hand out the Stanley Cup this year. So we've gotta play our best hockey if we want to be that team.

"That was our goal at the start of the year. We didn't anticipate it would end up in an environment like this, but here it is, right? You play the hand you're dealt, and you prepare yourself - and in my case prepare the team - in this case, for Game 3, to play our best hockey game and that's what my focus is on right now, plain and simple. That's what we're gonna do tonight and puck drop tomorrow at noon, we're gonna put our best foot forward."

While Rask's comments may have been off-putting, they weren't unfounded. The NHL's bubble environment is unlike anything these players have experienced before. Matching the level of playoff intensity that's in the arena when fans are in attendance is virtually impossible.

Regardless, Rask and the B's will have to be on their game if they're to regain the series lead on Saturday. Puck drop for Game 3 vs. the Hurricanes is set for 12 p.m. ET. on NBC.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy responds to Tuukka Rask's 'exhibition' remark originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston