Bruins claim veteran defenseman Jarred Tinordi off waivers from Predators

Bruins claim defenseman Jarred Tinordi off waivers from Predators originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins need depth on their blue line, and they made a roster move Saturday to help address that issue.

The B's have claimed defenseman Jarred Tinordi off waivers from the Nashville Predators, according to multiple reports, including TSN's Pierre LeBrun.

The Bruins have recently been hit hard by injuries on the blue line.

Jeremy Lauzon was playing on the top pairing but he's now out at least four weeks with a fractured hand. Matt Grzelcyk remains out of the lineup and has only played in six games this season. Kevan Miller is out of action with soreness in his right knee. Jakub Zboril recently missed a few games but returned for Boston's current road trip.

Tinordi gives the Bruins a little more depth, but he's far from an impact player. The 29-year-old veteran had zero points and eight shots on net in seven games for the Predators this season. Nashville was outshot, outscored and had a negative scoring differential at 5-on-5 with Tinordi on the ice, although a seven-game sample is pretty small.

Claiming Tinordi by no means solves the Bruins' need for a top-four defenseman. Finding an impact player for the blue line should remain the team's No. 1 priority before the April 12 trade deadline.