Bruins choose Swedish D-man, Czech forward with first two picks

DALLAS – On the second day, the Bruins finally got involved in the NHL draft at the American Airlines Center and made a few picks. The day started in the second round (57th overall) with the B's selecting young Swedish defenseman Axel Andersson from Djugardens, a 6-foot, 183-pounder from the Swedish junior leagues who's put up pretty good offensive numbers with what's said to be pretty good skating ability.

In the third round (77th overall), the Bruins took Czech center/left wing Jakub Lauko, who played for Team Czech in the World Junior tournament this past season. Lauko, 18, is 6-foot, 179 pounds and is a speedy, tenacious forward from the assorted scouting reports on him. Lauko was expected to be drafted higher than the third round and certainly didn't lack for confidence in saying he's one of the fastest skaters in the draft.

"My speed is my biggest strength. I think I'm one of the fastest players in the draft, so I want to use my speed to help a team like Boston," said Lauko, who said he only spoke with the Bruins scouts at the NHL combine earlier this month in Buffalo. "[Detroit Red Wings'] Dylan Larkin is the same like me. He's a really fast guy that likes the breakaways. I think in this way we are the same."

Lauko compared himself to Larkin and the speed game is certainly one that the Bruins are continually interested in with their prospects.

There was a very funny moment when the Czech-born Lauko was asked what his parents do (for a living), and he misunderstood the question and answered: "I don't know? Maybe they will drink tonight."

In the fourth round (119th overall), the Bruins took big center Curtis Hall, a 6-foot-3, 191-pounder who's committed to Yale next season and who scored 13 goals and 31 points in 54 games last season for the USHL Youngstown Phantoms.

