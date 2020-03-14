Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy has held down the fort this season with Zdeno Chara.

The young blueliner struggled a bit in the first half of the season, but after scoring his first goal of the year found his stride at the right time for Boston.

McAvoy, drafted 14th overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, ranks among some of the league's best in wins above replacement (WAR) for his draft class.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As you can see in the chart below, McAvoy ranks third in WAR and has continued to improve in that category since joining the league in 2016. The only players who rank higher are Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs) and Matthew Tkachuk (Calgary Flames). McAvoy is the only defenseman in the top five in this category.

2016 NHL Entry Draft class ranked by career total WAR. If you drafted an American in the top half of the first round you probably did a good job. pic.twitter.com/KUC9g2shCp — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 14, 2020

This chart proves the Bruins are much better with McAvoy in the lineup, but just about everybody knows that.

McAvoy has been and will continue to be one of the most valuable defensemen in the Bruins organization.

If the B's make it back to the Stanley Cup Final, McAvoy certainly will be a big reason why.

Bruins' Charlie McAvoy among 2016 NHL Draft classes best in this category originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston