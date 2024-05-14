Bruins captain Brad Marchand to miss crucial Game 5 against Panthers

The Boston Bruins, sitting on the brink of elimination, will be forced to take the ice without captain Brad Marchand in Game 5 of their second-round playoff matchup with the Florida Panthers.

The Bruins lost Marchand to injury in Game 3 after a hit with Florida’s Sam Bennett that had Boston claiming foul. Marchand couldn’t play in Game 4 and will be sidelined again Tuesday night.

“Brad Marchand will remain sidelined on Tuesday night when the Bruins look to extend their season in Game 5 against the Panthers,” a post on the team’s official X account read.





A loss in Game 5 would eliminate Boston from postseason competition and send Florida through to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Florida has outscored Boston 16-10 in the series — 15-5 in the last three games — and outshot the Bruins 146-79.

The Bruins lost in seven games to the Panthers in last year’s playoffs.

