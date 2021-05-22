Bruins make Capitals pay for Dmitry Orlov's high hit on Kevan Miller

Bruins make Capitals pay for Orlov's high hit on Miller originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

BOSTON -- There have been a few questionable hits in games between the Bruins and Capitals this season, and we saw another one in Game 4 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series Friday night.

UPDATE (Friday, May 21 at 8:27 p.m. ET): The Bruins announced during the second intermission that Kevan Miller won't return to the game.

UPDATE: Kevan Miller will not return. He was transported to the hospital for scans and further evaluation. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 22, 2021

Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov caught Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller with a hit up high in the second period. Miller was shaken up on the ice and had to be helped to the B's bench, where he went down the tunnel toward the locker room.

Dmitry Orlov received a double minor for this hit on Kevan Miller. pic.twitter.com/BCovE4UgHw — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 22, 2021

Orlov was given a double-minor for roughing as a result of the hit.

Charlie Coyle was one of a few Bruins who went after Orlov immediately following the hit. He was assessed a minor penalty for roughing.

The Bruins made the Capitals pay and scored on their ensuing power play. Brad Marchand tipped a David Pastrnak shot past goaltender Ilya Samsonov for his third goal of the series.

Boston entered Friday with a 2-1 series lead.