Bruins bring back Chris Kelly as player development coordinator

Chris Kelly is back on the Boston Bruins, but he's trading in his hockey gear for a suit.

The Bruins announced Thursday they have hired Kelly as player development coordinator, while also adding Andrew Dickson as an amateur scout.

The #NHLBruins have hired alumni Chris Kelly as Player Development Coordinator and Andrew Dickson as an Amateur Scout: https://t.co/sDX7IXFAkz pic.twitter.com/gWaFnZvkGI — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 18, 2019

Kelly came to the B's as a player in 2011 and won a Stanley Cup during his first season in Boston. He went on to play 288 games for the Bruins over six seasons, tallying a total of 43 goals and 58 assists as a third-line forward.

The 38-year-old last played for the Anaheim Ducks during the 2017-18 season and spent last season as a development coach for the Ottawa Senators -- his first NHL team as a player -- before coming to Boston.

Dickson spent the last seven seasons as an amateur scout for the Detroit Red Wings.

