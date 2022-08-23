Breaking News:

Kevin Durant staying in Brooklyn despite trade request

Bruins' Brad Marchand is way too low on NHL Network's top winger rankings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Goss
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boston Bruins
    Boston Bruins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brad Marchand
    Brad Marchand
    Canadian ice hockey player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Filip Forsberg
    Filip Forsberg
    Swedish ice hockey player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mikko Rantanen
    Mikko Rantanen
    Finnish ice hockey player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jonathan Huberdeau
    Jonathan Huberdeau
    Canadian ice hockey player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nikita Kucherov
    Nikita Kucherov
    Russian ice hockey player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Gabriel Landeskog
    Gabriel Landeskog
    Swedish ice hockey player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Johnny Gaudreau
    Johnny Gaudreau
    American ice hockey player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Artemi Panarin
    Artemi Panarin
    Russian ice hockey player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Matthew Tkachuk
    Matthew Tkachuk
    American ice hockey player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Brad Marchand is way too low on NHL Network's best winger rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NHL Network has started to roll out its annual rankings of the top 20 players at each position, and Boston Bruins fans probably won't agree with the list of the top wingers.

The B's are represented by Brad Marchand at No. 9 and David Pastrnak at No. 11.

Here's where Bruins stand in The Athletic's new NHL Pipeline Rankings

Here's the full list:

  1. Alex Ovechkin, WSH

  2. Nikita Kucherov, TBL

  3. Kirill Kaprizov, MIN

  4. Mitch Marner, TOR

  5. Jonathan Huberdeau, CGY

  6. Mikko Rantanen, COL

  7. Johnny Gaudreau, CBJ

  8. Artemi Panarin, NYR

  9. Brad Marchand, BOS

  10. Patrick Kane, CHI

  11. David Pastrnak, BOS

  12. Matthew Tkachuk, FLA

  13. Kyle Connor, WPG

  14. Jake Guentzel, PIT

  15. Jason Robertson, DAL

  16. Chris Kreider, NYR

  17. Alex DeBrincat, OTT

  18. Gabriel Landeskog, COL

  19. Filip Forsberg, NSH

  20. Mark Stone, VGK

Marchand and Pastrnak should both be higher, but Marchand at No. 9 is the real issue with this list.

Consider the following stats:

  • Marchand is eighth in scoring among all forwards and fourth among wingers over the last three seasons with 236 points in 193 games.

  • Marchand's 89 goals over the last three seasons rank 12th among all forwards and sixth among wingers.

  • Marchand's 147 assists is eighth-most among forwards and fifth among wingers since the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

  • Marchand ranks No. 2 in corsi-for percentage (60.07), No. 2 in shots-for percentage (61.65), No. 5 in goals-for percentage (63.1) and No. 6 in scoring chances-for percentage (59.41) among all forwards with 1,000 or more 5-on-5 minutes played over the last three seasons. So in terms of driving puck possession, scoring chances and goals -- Marchand has been elite.

  • He's one of the best penalty-killing wingers, helping the Bruins finish top 10 in PK percentage in five of the last six seasons.

Any objective list should have Marchand in the top five. He is the most complete winger in the league and a force in all three zones.

His playing style and the suspensions he's been given over the years certainly annoy fans of rival teams and probably some media members around the league, which could hurt him when these types of rankings are constructed.

But if your team is in a Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, there are few (if any) wingers you'd want on the ice in the most important moments more than Marchand.

Recommended Stories