Bruins ' Brad Marchand taunts Blues with crying motion as he leaves the ice originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Things are heating up between the Bruins and Blues as Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final heads to the third period. B's agitator Brad Marchand taunted St. Louis with a crying motion as the teams left the ice after the second period.

Watch below (h/t to hockey blogger Rob Taub):

Brad Marchand gives the Blues the crying notion as they leave the ice. Classic. #StanleyCup #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/ON1WqydFhV — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) May 30, 2019

