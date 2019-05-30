Bruins ' Brad Marchand taunts Blues with crying motion as he leaves the ice

NBC Sports Boston Staff
NBC Sports Boston
Things are heating up between the Bruins and Blues as Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final headed to the third period. B's agitator Brad Marchand taunted St. Louis with a crying motion as the teams left the ice after the second period.

Bruins ' Brad Marchand taunts Blues with crying motion as he leaves the ice

Things are heating up between the Bruins and Blues as Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final headed to the third period. B's agitator Brad Marchand taunted St. Louis with a crying motion as the teams left the ice after the second period.

Bruins ' Brad Marchand taunts Blues with crying motion as he leaves the ice originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Things are heating up between the Bruins and Blues as Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final heads to the third period. B's agitator Brad Marchand taunted St. Louis with a crying motion as the teams left the ice after the second period. 

Watch below (h/t to hockey blogger Rob Taub): 

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next

Back