Bruins' Brad Marchand sounds off on Capitals' Tom Wilson's hit on Brandon Carlo

Brad Marchand sounds off on Tom Wilson's high hit on Brandon Carlo originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins are none too pleased with Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson, and understandably so.

Wilson knocked B's defenseman Brandon Carlo out of Friday night's matchup with a questionable headshot in the first period. Carlo stayed down on the ice for several minutes before being helped off, and he was ruled out for the remainder of the game with an upper-body injury.

Bruins winger Brad Marchand made it clear with some colorful language that he did not approve of Wilson's latest antics.

"That was a bull---- hit. [Carlo] had his head down in the corner and [Wilson] took a liberty on a guy that was in a vulnerable spot, so that's a f------ cheap shot there," Marchand told NESN during first intermission. "We lost a great player, and it is great to see him skate off the ice by himself, but he was obviously in a bad spot and he's hurting. So that's a bad hit.

Marchand's frustration is valid. Wilson's hit was unquestionably dirty, and somehow he wasn't penalized for it.

The Bruins responded with three goals in the second period, one from Marchand. Boston defenseman Jarred Tinordi also took on Wilson in a spirited bout.