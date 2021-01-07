Bruins, Brad Marchand pull funny prank on Patrice Bergeron before making him captain

Bruins, Marchand pull funny prank on Patrice Bergeron before making him captain originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins made Patrice Bergeron the 20th captain in franchise history Thursday, but not before having a little fun at the veteran center's expense.

In a great behind-the-scenes video released by the Bruins, general manager Don Sweeney visits the locker room with team president Cam Neely to make the announcement on the new captain.

Sweeney asked Brad Marchand to walk over and accept the captaincy and a No. 63 jersey with the "C" on the front. Marchand walked over to accept the jersey but was quick to say, "I think we all know who the real captain is," and then Neely unveiled Bergeron's No. 37 jersey equipped with the "C".

Check out the funny scene in the video below:

It looks like Marchand has set the record for the shortest captaincy in league history!

In all seriousness, the Bruins are in good hands with Bergeron as the primary leader of the team. He's as ready as any player could possibly be for this kind of role. He's won at every level of hockey and has earned a tremendous amount of respect from his coaches, teammates and opponents.

Bergeron is the 20th captain in Bruins history. He takes over for defenseman Zdeno Chara, who was B's captain for the last 14 years. Chara left the Bruins to sign with the Washington Capitals in free agency last month.