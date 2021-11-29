Bruins' Brad Marchand has hearing with NHL for slew-footing Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Brad Marchand has hearing with NHL for slew-footing Oliver Ekman-Larsson originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand could face discipline from the NHL over his slew-foot of Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during Sunday night's game at TD Garden.

The league's Department of Player Safety announced Monday morning that Marchand has a hearing today to discuss the incident.

Marchand was not penalized on the play (watch a replay here). He scored the game-tying goal and assisted on the winning goal in the third period of Boston's 3-2 win over Vancouver.

Marchand missing any amount of games would be a tough blow for the Bruins given how well he's played this season. He leads the team in goals (nine), assists (15) and points (24). Boston's next game is Tuesday night against the Detroit Red Wings at home.

The veteran left winger has been suspended several times in his career, with the most recent one coming in 2017-18 when he received a five-game ban from the league for an elbow to the head of New Jersey Devils forward Marcus Johansson. Since his last suspension was more than 18 months ago, Marchand is not considered a repeat offender in this case involving Ekman-Larsson.

Marchand has been suspended for slew-footing once in his career -- a 2015 play where he got tangled up with Derrick Brassard of the New York Rangers.