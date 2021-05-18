Bruins' Brad Marchand broke Bobby Orr's record with overtime goal

Darren Hartwell
·2 min read
Marchand broke this Bobby Orr franchise record with OT goal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins carried momentum into overtime of Game 2 against the Washington Capitals on Monday night, and they capitalized immediately.

After Taylor Hall netted the equalizer with 2:49 remaining in regulation, Bruins winger Brad Marchand scored the game-winner just 39 seconds into overtime to lift Boston to a 4-3 win that evened the first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series at 1-1.

It's rare to see a goal scored that early in overtime. In fact, Marchand's goal was the quickest overtime game-winner in Bruins playoff history, breaking the record by one second.

Game 2 observations: Taylor Hall makes huge impact in B's win

Which OT goal held the record before Marchand's? Only one of the most iconic goals of all time.

Bruins legend Bobby Orr scored 40 seconds into overtime of Game 4 of the 1970 Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues, clinching Boston's fourth championship at the time and creating a timeless image when he flew through the air in celebration.

The stakes were lower Monday night in Washington, but Marchand's goal still was crucial for the Bruins, who avoided falling in an 0-2 series hole.

Marchand also is becoming a postseason legend in his own right: He now has 38 playoff goals, tied for seventh in B's history with Peter McNab, and 96 playoff points, also good for seventh on Boston's all-time list -- four points ahead of Orr.

Game 3 is set for Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

