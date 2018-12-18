Bruins' Brad Marchand brings dirty player rep to the basketball court originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Elbowing. Slew footing. Spearing. Even licking opponents' faces.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Your opinion on whether Brad Marchand crosses the line into "dirty player territory" or just approaches it probably depends on whether or not you're a Bruins fan.

But there's no doubt that part of Marchand's game involves being a pest on the ice. Now we know he brings that attitude to other sports too.

It's just a simple game of Knockout... until Marchand knocks Torey Krug's ball down the hallway, forcing the Bruins defenseman to chase it down. Dirty play or just smart strategy? You make the call.

Judging from the video, Marchand might not have even needed to break those tactics out. Aside from David Pastrnak actually making a shot, the Bruins look like they're much better at hockey than hoops.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE